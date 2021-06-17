A Michigan man faces felony charges in connection with a May 14 crash that hospitalized a Parke County woman.
Michael Bruce Waters, 33, of Cadillac, Mich., was arrested in Coos Bay, Oregon, and waived extradition to return to Indiana. He was booked into the Parke County Jail late Tuesday on a warrant for causing catastrophic injury when driving with a controlled substance, a Level 4 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
A hearing in Parke Circuit Court is expected this week to formalize the charges, police said.
Waters was the driver of a 2015 Dodge truck that passed a stopped vehicle on the left and collided head-on with a 2009 Nissan Altima driven by Harmony Crowder, 44, of Rockville. The impact cause the truck to roll onto its side. Waters and his passenger were able to pull themselves from the truck.
Crowder was trapped in her car. She was extricated and airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of multiple serious injuries. Her current condition is unknown, police said.
Police have also issued a warrant for Randi Lynn Bowen, 26, of Marion, Mich., who was a passenger in the Waters truck. She is wanted for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and false informing for giving a false name during the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.