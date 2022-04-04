Suspect arrested after S. 7th St. standoff

A 23-year-old Terre Haute man is in police custody following a four-hour standoff on South Seventh Street in the area of Putnam and Washington streets.
Christopher Backfish faces possible criminal charges in connection with gunfire early Saturday in the area of Third and Lincoln Streets.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said Backfish is a person of interest in a 2:30 a.m. Saturday traffic stop. A person inside a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix fired a gun toward officers before the vehicle fled the scene. A brief pursuit followed, but officers were unable to locate the vehicle or occupants.
The vehicle has since been recovered, Plasse said.
Police learned Backfish was a suspect in the traffic stop, and that he was possibly at a residence in the area of Seventh and Putnam. Backfish was wanted for an unrelated parole violation.
The special response team of the Terre Haute Police were called to the scene to assist, Plasse said. Seventh Street was closed in the area from about 9 p.m. Sunday to about 7 a.m. today.
After a lengthy standoff, Backfish exited a home and was arrested without incident.
West Terre Haute Police also assisted at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Backfish could have a court appearance today.
