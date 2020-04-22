Suspect after West TH standoff faces several charges

The suspect arrested after a two-hour standoff in West Terre Haute on Tuesday night is to appear Monday in Vigo Superior Court 6 on multiple criminal charges.
Edward Vernon Wilson III, 33, faces preliminary charges of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, rape, confinement, sexual battery, intimidation, dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. A judge has found probable cause for the arrest, and Wilson remains remains in Vigo County Jail with bond set at $50,000, no 10 percent allowed.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Wilson and a woman were involved in a domestic incident after Wilson had reportedly been smoking marijuana, smoking meth and taking prescription medications.
The woman told police she left their home in the Marion Heights area early Tuesday and walked to a nearby residence to get away from Wilson, hoping he would calm down.
The woman returned to her home later in the day and Wilson reportedly battered her. The woman told police she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Wilson. The two then struggled for the knife, resulting in multiple cuts to the woman's hands.
The woman was able to run from the home and go to a relative's home for help. Witnesses said they saw Wilson driving away from his home with two small children in the vehicle.
The relative took the woman to a local hospital for medical treatment. Police later located Wilson at a residence in Ferguson Hill. He surrendered to police about two hours later and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a stab wound that was not life threatening.
The two children were released unharmed to a relative.
Police also noted they had interacted with Wilson earlier on Tuesday after he reportedly broken into another relative's home in Marion Heights and threatened to kill the pets in the home if the woman involved in the domestic dispute did not return. At the time, Wilson's relative declined to file a police report.
Police said they discovered a marijuana growing operation inside a bedroom closet of Wilson's home during the investigaton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.