Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center in Terre Haute is making plans to move to a new, expanded location in Terre Haute, with community support.
The nonprofit, which assists in the investigation of child abuse and neglect, plans to move to 103 S. Third St., just south of the Vigo County Courthouse. The new facility will include significant facility expansion, safe and private spaces for kids and families and improved access for families and partner agencies, according to a news release.
It is currently raising funds to help with renovation costs.
“We have leased the space, but it will take a considerable amount of work to get it usable. We hope to have construction completed and move in by July,” said Lynn Clinton, Susie’s Place associate director.
Susie’s Place was started in Avon in 2009, opened a second location in Bloomington in 2009 and opened the third location in Terre Haute in 2017.
It conducts forensic interviews of children involved in reported instances of maltreatment.
“Since opening in 2017 (in Terre Haute), we’ve served thousands of children and their families at Susie’s Place,” said Emily Perry, executive director. “But we’ve simply run out of space. Our staff has grown to include more forensic interviewers and victim advocates, and more law enforcement agencies use our services than ever before.”
Improvements include on-site parking, spacious private family waiting rooms and separate private entrances for families and partner agencies.
Thanks to a special, limited-time matching grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, all donations made at susiesplace.org now through May 16 will be matched, doubling their impact up to $35,000.
“We can’t do this without the support of individual donors and businesses in the community,” Perry said. “We rely on donations to ensure that any child that needs Susie’s Place has access to our services.”
Those interested in donating can do so at susiesplace.org.
