The 1,000 participants in Team of Mercy’s ninth annual Surviving the Color 5K were a persistent bunch. They endured getting doused with dyed powders of pink and blue at seven color stations on the route down Ohio Boulevard into and around Deming Park.
Some were covered in pink before they even got to the park. Runners (or walkers, which most were) even put up with a shower that began as the heavens unleashed rain just as the run began.
“The rain made it more fun, I think,” said Keith Hickok, a student who moved to Terre Haute just over a month ago with his wife Jordan, who also ran.
Team of Mercy raises suicide awareness and counsels survivors of those who have taken their lives. Deming Park’s paths were lined with banners featuring the names and photos of past suicides. Executive Director Christina Crist said it was the organization’s biggest event to date, outdrawing last year’s run by more than 200.
Before the run, she said, “We’re gonna have a lot of crying, we’re gonna have a lot of somber moments, but at the same time we want to reinforce that with a good time and celebrate life because life is for the living.” Once participants finished getting pelted with powder on the run, they’d need a shower — “If we don’t get one during,” she said with a smile.
“It’s a fun time, a way to have a happy moment in a darker period for the families here in memory of the ones they lost,” said Ethan Page of Crossroads Events, coordinator for Surviving the Color. “We need to bring it into light so that we can prevent it.”
Page said the dyed powder was made from corn starch, so was easily washed off, adding, “You might have a little pink in your hair for a day or two.”
Mayor Duke Bennett, State Senator Jon Ford and Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse all addressed the crowd at a ceremony before the run, just as the clouds began dousing everyone.
“Team of Mercy does such a great job in our community,” said Bennett. “Suicide affects a lot of people and it leaves a lot of issues to deal with and they created this organization to deal with the aftermath. What a blessing their support is. It’s a heartwarming thing to see the community come together to support folks who are dealing with suicide and turn something negative into a positive.”
Bennett himself was not going to get doused in powder. “I usually have multiple events afterwards, and I don’t have time to change,” he said. “It’s fun to watch people, especially kids — they just want to be coated with it.”
Chad Cornelius, a Hoosier Energy employee participating in his first Surviving the Color, had crossed the finish line and watched as his 6-year-old son Ford frolicked in the foam pool created by Foam Homies. “You kind of get nervous thinking a bunch of athletes are going to show up, but this is just people in the community supporting a great cause,” said Cornelius, assiduously avoiding the foam. “I don’t think the foam is in my future, but I can be convinced if the 6-year-old herds me.”
Attorney Laura Turner had come all the way from Indianapolis for the event after a friend told her about it. She enjoys running charity races and had had friends commit suicide in the past.
“I thought it would be a race to contribute to,” she said. It was her first color run. “It’s a different experience but it keeps you distracted from the discomfort of running three and a half miles.”
As Lynn Eslinger neared the finish line, she saw the banner featuring her son-in-law Derek Wallace, who hanged himself on Sept. 11 of last year. She and her family wore Team Derek T-shirts that she had had made.
“It’s really emotional for me,” she said. “Seeing everybody’s pictures here made me realize they all have people who love them as much as I love Derek. It’s overwhelming to see how many people have taken their own lives. There’s not enough mental health facilities out there to help.”
She took out her phone and showed a picture of Wallace. “I want everybody to see him, I want everybody to know him,” she said, tearing up. “He had so much left to give. He had been fighting depression for several years and he had been going to counseling. I thought he was getting better, but [his suicide] was well-planned. Looking back on it, I see how he spoke to his children about going to college and did happy things two days before. It was well-planned.”
Eslinger composed herself. She said, “I just wish he knew how much he’s loved.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.