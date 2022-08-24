'Survival Summit' coming to Terre Haute

When Terre Haute Detective Greg Ferency was killed in an ambush in July of 2021, his sister Shelley Klingerman transformed her grief into an ongoing celebration of his legacy by creating the nonprofit Project Never Broken to support the law-enforcement community.
Klingerman has partnered with another nonprofit, The Wounded Blue, for her most ambitious project yet: The second annual National Law Enforcement Survival Summit.
The summit, scheduled for Oct. 11-14 at the Terre Haute Convention Center, is aimed at three groups:
• First responders who have been injured, physically or psychologically, in the line of duty (those that The Wounded Blue focuses on),
• Those who have lost a cherished one in the line of duty;
• Survivors of what is called blue suicide, which incomplete statistics suggest occurs five to six more times among retired than active duty officers (in general, the life expectancy of a law-enforcement officer is 20 years shorter than that of a civilian).
Wounded Blue is the brainchild of Randy Sutton, a retired Las Vegas police lieutenant, who founded the organization in 2018. Brad Shepherd, a 25-year veteran of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol who had founded a similar nonprofit, met Sutton and was soon named Wounded Blue’s executive director.
“When Randy and I met each other, the synergy was just uncanny,” Shepherd, who was in town earlier this week to discuss the summit, said. “Little did I know at the time that I would come to work with him because his mission is so great.”
Klingerman also established a meaningful connection with Sutton.
“I reached out to Randy after Greg’s tragedy when I was doing some research into what was out there already,” she said.
Sutton, who set the first Survival Summit in his hometown of Las Vegas, agreed to make Terre Haute the site for its sequel.
“We love this partnership, we love what’s happening here,” Shepherd said enthusiastically. “We’re excited to be here. Terre Haute has this homey feel to it, which doesn’t make it immune to tragic events.”
Klingerman concurred. “It was very intentional that we wanted to bring this conference to this community for the very reason that we have lost three officers in the line of duty in the last 10 years, which is statistically higher than most cities per capita,” she said. “This conference is a direct result of our wanting to find ways to provide hope, health and healing.”
The summit will feature a number of speakers, experts and events. Wounded Blue will provide officers with therapy emphasizing what Shepherd calls “critical incident stress management.”
“Part of the Wounded Blue’s job is providing peer support for officers,” Shepherd said. “That’s nothing more than two friends sitting down, having a conversation, but one of them is trained in crisis intervention work and mental health and peer support work.”
Wounded Blue counselors will monitor attendees’ reactions to emotional speeches and sessions. “When these officers are here, they are going to be impacted by these stories, and when they walk out, our trained people will see people with a distant look and we’ll walk up to them and have a conversation,” Shepherd said.
The summit will also address a wide variety of wellness — spiritual, physical, mental, relationships, nutritional and financial.
Shepherd himself was never physically injured in the line of duty, but he lost nine partners on the line of duty (some when they weren’t on patrol together), which can trigger trauma from survivor’s guilt.
He wasn’t even on assignment at the incident that caused him the most trauma. In 1999, he was a sniper on a tactical SWAT team when officers responded to an incident for which snipers weren’t assigned. A friend was shot and was dead within seconds. “The surgeon said, ‘If he had been on my operating table when that bullet hit him, there was no way I could have saved him,’” Shepherd recalled.
“I was not there — the reality was, I felt I could have prevented that situation if I were there. I could make sure he wouldn’t’ve been killed or even shot at,” he continued. “It wasn’t my decision but I carried the weight of it. The reality was, the survivor’s guilt of me not being there was they didn’t assign snipers to that event. I can’t leave my partner to make sure this will never happen again. I didn’t know how to process it, so I just squashed it down.”
It wasn’t much later until the trauma struck him. “I sat on my bed and my body was shaking and sweating and I had no idea what was happening to me,” Shepherd remembers.
Today, Shepherd ministers to officers suffering the way he once did.
“I absolutely love what I do, working with and helping officers and their families,” he said.
Peacemaker Project 703, created to honor the late Champaign, Ill., officer Chris Oberheim, is also sponsoring the summit.
For more information, contact Klingerman at shelley@projectneverbroken.org.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
