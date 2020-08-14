Survival and Salvation: Ed Howard, once a POW, shaped Terre Haute's library system

“This can’t be happening. It isn’t real.’’
A Japanese soldier had ripped off Ed Howard’s shirt and pulled out a long sword. He was certain he was about to be beheaded.
But Ed Howard wasn’t beheaded. He and his Navy comrades, who had been taken prisoner in Guam a few days after the attack on Pearl Harbor in late 1941, would spend the rest of World War II — nearly four years — in a series of horrible POW camps in Japan. As a Japanese general told them, “It is Japan’s aim to give its prisoners of war as much pain as humanity will allow.’’
Over the next nearly half-century, Ed Howard’s life was a series of triumphs and tragedies. He reenlisted in the Navy and retired with the rank of warrant officer. He graduated with highest honors from Indiana University and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. He spent 14 years as the highly successful director of the Vigo County Public Library system, overseeing the construction of a new central library in downtown Terre Haute.
But during his imprisonment, his first wife, a Guam native, was murdered by the Japanese. His second wife was killed in a traffic accident in Bloomington while he was in college. His relations with his children were often strained. Later, his library career was cut short by severe PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), which led to several admissions to the psychiatric ward at the Veterans Administration hospital in Indianapolis.
“I do believe that the [dead] POWs whom I watched being burned in the furnace in Japan were the lucky ones,’’ he wrote in his later years.
Ed Howard died in 1990 at the age of 70 and was buried at a military cemetery in Marion. Respiratory failure was the direct cause of death, but it appeared to his friends and relatives that PTSD was at least a contributing factor. So even though the Japanese didn’t kill him during the war, in a sense they helped do so nearly a half century later.
Son Chris Howard, who wrote a self-published book about his dad, “Edward, An American Tragedy,’’ said it was clear to him that his father’s time as a POW shaped his entire life. “Unknown to me [while growing up] was that I never had a father after his experience in World War II.’’
A farm boy from Carlisle
Edward Neal Howard was born on a 40-acre farm near Carlisle in Sullivan County a little more than 100 years ago on Jan. 22, 1920. He was the only child of Levada and Mervin Howard, descendants of families that had farmed in Indiana for generations.
One of the most significant factors in Ed’s young life was the Indian Prairie Baptist Church about a mile from the farm. Here’s what Ed said about the church in his “testimony,’’ as he called it, written less than a year before he died:
“One Sunday evening, at the age of 12, I received my salvation at that church altar. As I walked the gravel road home that night under a beautiful starry sky, I knew that my life had been changed forever. I had been filled with the Holy Spirit by my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.’’
An outstanding student, Ed graduated from high school at the age of 16 and was offered a scholarship to DePauw University. But he turned it down. “He wanted adventure,’’ said his 88-year-old widow BJ Howard, “and he got it, a lot more than he expected.”
At the age of 18, he enlisted in the Navy and was quickly assigned to a ship based in the Pacific U.S. territory of Guam. There he met and married a beautiful young woman from the island, Maria Aguon Perez, known as Mariquita. They quickly had a son, Chris, and a daughter, Helen, who was born just a few days before the Pearl Harbor attack.
His ship, the USS Penguin, was an old minesweeper that wasn’t good for much besides distributing supplies around Guam. So it was no match when the Japanese navy attacked. The men felt they had no choice but to surrender. However, the Japanese considered people who surrendered to be cowards and beneath contempt, and they treated their prisoners that way. “They looked on us as the scum of the earth,’’ Ed wrote.
The prisoners were made to work long hours unloading coal, ore and scrap metal from ships while being kept on a near-starvation diet.
“We were given the equivalent of four slices of bread for lunch,’’ Ed wrote in his testimony. “We were given a teacup of rice morning and night, along with a cup of hot water that was called soup. It usually had a few pieces of vegetable in it, the kind of stuff that is discarded before vegetables are taken to be sold.’’
There were other types of torture also. “We were beaten with bare hands, with clubs, with rifle butts. We stood at rigid attention for long periods of time, sometimes with arms outstretched or raised. If you moved a muscle you were beaten. Very little medical treatment was ever given.’’
Other times the men were told to count off in Japanese, a difficult task in the unfamiliar language, and were severely punished if they made mistakes.
Survival and salvation
Although Mariquita had grown up Catholic, she and Ed had begun attending the lone Protestant church on the island after their marriage. “At home we would read the Bible and pray together,’’ Ed wrote. “It was a wonderful time.’’
Before Ed was shipped off to Japan, Mariquita somehow managed to slip a Bible to him. He was the only prisoner who had one and he would sometimes read Scriptures to the others. He was afraid he would be killed if this was ever discovered. But eventually a camp translator — who he learned after the war was secretly a Christian — allowed him to conduct makeshift funeral services for the men who died. Then he would accompany the bodies to the spot where they were cremated.
Meanwhile, the Japanese, who occupied Guam for more than 2½ years before the island was liberated, were treating the natives as slave laborers — or worse. At one point, a Japanese official ordered Mariquita to have sex with him. She refused. He had her killed. When Ed, newly freed from imprisonment, returned to Guam and tried to locate her remains he couldn’t find them.
However, his children had been taken care of by their grandparents and they were OK. Suddenly without a job and with two small motherless children to support, Ed rejoined the Navy. Shortly thereafter he married Mona “Jean’’ Purcell, a divorcee from Indiana who had two children about the same age as his own. She cared for all four children at multiple naval bases around the country while he served on a succession of ships over the next more than a decade.
“She was a wonderful woman,’’ Ed’s daughter Helen Thompson, a retired AT&T employee living in Bloomington, recalled. “I couldn’t ask for a better step-mother.’’
Because Ed was away on ships much of the time, Helen and her brother Chris didn’t see him very often. And when they did “he was rather distant,’’ Helen said.
“He certainly supported us, but I was intimidated by my father. I never really talked to my father. He never much talked to me,’’ she said.
“Although my father was never really with me, he was always in the back of my mind throughout my childhood and well into adulthood,’’ Chris wrote in his book. “I tried so very hard to please him — to get him to love me. But no matter what I did he never expressed his love enough for me to feel it.’’
Tragedy strikes, again
After Ed retired from the Navy, he moved to the Bloomington area. He tried farming, working at a car dealership and a few other things but wasn’t satisfied, his widow and children said. In the fall of 1961, 25 years after turning down the scholarship to DePauw, he enrolled as a freshman at IU. He graduated four years later with highest honors. However, only three months before he graduated, he suffered another tragedy: His beloved second wife was killed when her car overturned on Indiana 45 west of Bloomington.
As an undergraduate, Ed had majored in English, planning to become a teacher. But, BJ Howard said, Ed, having been in the Navy for so many years and used to military discipline, was afraid students wouldn’t obey him. So he began thinking of a library career instead. He began working in the Bloomington library and also earned a master’s degree in library science at IU.
In 1968, Ed Howard was hired as director of the Vigo County library system. He had an immediate impact, said Betty Martin, who had been acting director before his appointment and succeeded him after he retired in 1982.
“He was kind of a visionary,’’ she said. “He wasn’t interested in the day-to-day operation of the library,’’ but rather the overall role of the library in the community.
She said he changed the organizational structure of the library to give every employee a stake in library decisions. He also encouraged everyone to get involved in community activities, and he set a great example himself.
He was on the board of trustees of the Terre Haute Regional Hospital and had leadership positions in the Terre Haute Rotary Club, Wabash Valley United Way, Wabash Valley Press Club and the Terre Haute Area Chamber of Commerce, among others. He also served as a consultant for other library systems in Indiana and wrote dozens of articles for national library publications, including “Local Power and the Community Library,’’ which filled an entire edition of The Public Library Reporter, a publication of the American Library Association, in 1978.
He believed that libraries “had to have visibility in all facets of the community,’’ Martin said.
But Ed’s major achievement in Terre Haute was overseeing the construction of the new central library, which opened in early 1980.
Living with PTSD
In 1977, he married the former BJ Medley, who had been one of his assistants at the library. She would be his loving companion as he struggled to deal with post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD) — survivor’s guilt — which he had been able to suppress until the 1970s and ‘80s.
He couldn’t stand to be around Asian men. He began missing work. “Beginning about 1975 I wound up in the hospital once every year for headaches and exhaustion, a kind of nervous breakdown,’’ he wrote to the U.S. Board of Veterans Appeals in an attempt to receive full disability benefits. “I realized that those annual hospitalizations occurred in early December, the anniversary of my being taken prisoner.’’
“It was as if I had never left the POW camp. It hung over me like a huge dark cloud, always menacing and ever frightening.’’
Martin and son Chris believe Ed’s problems may have gotten worse in 1980 after he took part in a three-hour oral history interview with the library, going into great detail about his imprisonment and treatment as a POW, a subject he had largely avoided talking about until then. “The gal who did the interview was worried that this had upset him,’’ Martin said.
Chris said he believes his father also got upset when he asked him for information about his imprisonment for the book the son was writing about him.
Eventually Ed went to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. There a psychiatrist told him he had been surviving all those years by denying his POW experience and that it was harder to do so as he grew older. The doctor prescribed medication, but Ed said it didn’t help much.
“Late in 1981, I turned to the VA,’’ he wrote in his appeal for benefits. “I also began treatment with a Terre Haute psychiatrist under the VA fee-based program. I overdosed on the medication and nearly died in a coma.’’
Shortly afterwards he checked into the psychiatric ward at the VA hospital in Indianapolis. “The psychiatrist’s recommendation was that I try living without medication. After I got out, I lasted three months, the worst three months of my life, seemingly worse than the POW camp, and I was readmitted” to the hospital.
Finally, a VA psychiatrist told him: “We don’t know what to do for you. The psychotherapy may help you to survive, but it will be rough. We could put you on medication and send you back out, but you’d be back in within six months.’’
At one point, Ed wrote, he attempted to kill himself but couldn’t go through with it.
Ironically, the type of treatment Ed received in the 1970s and 1980s may have been the exact opposite of what should have been done, said Dr. Philip Harvey, a psychiatrist at the University of Miami who has had extensive experience working with military veterans suffering from PTSD.
Harvey said that recent research has shown that “the most effective type for PTSD is re-exposure,’’ under controlled circumstances. For example, he said, if someone can’t stand to be around Asian men the person should be exposed to hundreds of them in a virtual reality situation.
He said he has found that getting PTSD sufferers to talk about their experiences more than once is more effective than trying to avoid the subject. “It sounds kind of paradoxical,’’ he said.
He added that giving people tranquilizing drugs, which make them groggy, just makes things worse. Recent use of non-sedating drugs has proved more effective. But the best thing, he said, is to get PTSD sufferers to talk about their experiences. He mentioned a recent experiment in Miami in which a group of veterans took part in a three-hour-long group discussion. Afterwards, he said, many of them no longer exhibited PTSD symptoms.
In Ed’s last few years, Chris said he felt he finally got closer to his father. He also wrote a book about his mother, “Mariquita, A Guam Story,’’ and Ed was very enthusiastic about it, but unhappy when the book fell out of print. (An updated version of the Mariquita book was published last year.) Chris’ sister, Helen, said she came to a greater understanding of her father after reading the two books.
A family trip to Guam also seemed to help, at least temporarily.
Religion and faith
Betty Martin said that in the years she worked with Ed it was clear that “religion and faith were very important to him, but not organized religion.’’
But the role of faith became clear late in his life, particularly in his “testimony,’’ a pamphlet he wrote in June 1989.
“As I look back over my life, I realize that the years in the steel mill camp [in Japan] were the best years of my life. In spite of the horrors of daily existence, I know a joy that far exceeds all my other joys on this earth, that which came from an ordinary country boy serving his Master, the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.’’
In his funeral eulogy, quoted by Chris in his book, the pastor of Indian Prairie Baptist Church said, “Edward Neal Howard — an interesting, articulate, defender of rights, along with a list of other accomplishments. Yet not a perfect man by his own admission, I am sure. And one of the beautiful exchanges between Ed and his children in recent days was an acknowledgment and seeking of forgiveness for his failure to measure up as a father. That forgiveness was extended and received.’’
Author Sam Jacobs can be reached at sjacobs403@gmail.com.
