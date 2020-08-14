Survival and Salvation: Ed Howard, once a POW, shaped Terre Haute's library system

How a writer from Florida came across Ed Howard's story

By Sam Jacobs

I came upon this story completely by accident.

I’ve lived in South Florida most of my adult life as a reporter and later an editor with the Miami Herald, retiring a few years ago. However, I grew up in Indianapolis and graduated from Indiana University in 1965.

A few months ago I was going through an old trunk and happened to find the book from my graduation.

Among the 10 people who had majored in Arts and Sciences and graduated with highest honors I noticed the name Edward Neal Howard. I had known Ed Howard slightly; I believe I had one class with him, probably when I was a freshman.

I’m sure I wouldn’t have remembered him at all if he hadn’t been so different from the rest of us — a retired military officer who didn’t start college until he was in his 40s.

Out of curiosity, I looked him up on the internet and learned about his POW experience. If I had known about that when I was at IU I would have wanted to write a story about him for the Daily Student, the school newspaper. But I thought it might still be a story — sailor survives horrifying wartime imprisonment, goes to college 20 years later and graduates at the top of his class.

However, after doing more research and getting hold of some of Ed’s relatives and former associates I realized this was a much more dramatic story than that, one that I wanted to share with readers in the Indiana community where he spent a great deal of his life.

I’m sorry I didn’t get to know Ed Howard years ago when I had the chance. But I feel that I have gotten to know him by writing this story.

Sam Jacobs can be reached at sjacobs403@gmail.com.