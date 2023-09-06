The Vermillion County Redevelopment Commission is launching a survey to determine the feasibility of turning Ernie Pyle Elementary School into a child care center for residents and surrounding communities.
“The opportunity to revitalize the well-known Ernie Pyle Elementary School feels like the perfect fit for Vermillion County,” said John Moore, president of the VCRC. “We encourage all residents to participate in this survey to help us best understand the need for access to high-quality child care within the community.”
When creating the survey, the commission intends to identify the community’s child care needs, understand current child care offerings and determine which programs and services will benefit Vermillion County and its surrounding areas, according to a news release.
Currently, the commission and local stakeholders are aware that Vermillion County lacks high-quality child care and that child care capacities cannot meet the demand for care.
The commission will collaborate with local stakeholders throughout the study process, especially when analyzing the survey results, to ensure community needs are kept are the forefront of every decision when best practices are being executed, according to the release.
Ernie Pyle Elementary School closed its doors indefinitely at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
The commission encourages all residents, regardless of their personal need for child care, to participate in the survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ErniePyleChildCareSurvey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.