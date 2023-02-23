The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board has launched a public survey to gather community input on the potential construction of an indoor fieldhouse, outdoor sports complex and/or aquatics facility in Terre Haute.
The survey is a part of a feasibility study the CIB is completing to help determine park and recreation priorities and how they will best serve the community, draw visitors and increase the economic vitality of Terre Haute and Vigo County, the CIB said in a news release.
Residents of Vigo County are encouraged to take the survey. Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/vigocounty. The survey will be open through March 19. It is projected to take an average of 15 minutes to complete.
“As we look to the possibility of bringing added amenities to the community such as sporting and aquatic features, getting a thorough understanding of what the community wants and needs is an important part of the process,” said Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, who is president of the CIB.
The survey dives into the three project components – indoor fieldhouse (potential synthetic turf sports hardcourts, etc.), outdoor sports complex (potential baseball diamonds, softball diamonds, etc.) and aquatic center (potential zero depth entry, water play, water slides, lazy river, etc.).
In January, the CIB hired Pros Consulting to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study for the project. The feasibility study is projected to be completed in May 2023.
