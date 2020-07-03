Supporter: President Trump deserves a better shake

With a Trump sign in the front yard and a “Say No to Socialism,” sign out back, passersby are left with little doubt as to who Joan Caldwell supports.

That’s not to say, however, the retired educator and Terre Haute resident hasn’t had at least some reservations about the president’s rhetoric and Twitter-borne diplomacy.

If someone would curb his use of his favored means of communicating, Caldwell said with both a smile and shake of her head, others might see the good he’s done with a resurgent economy, with job creation and in other metrics by which presidents are measured.

“He’s his own worst enemy,” Caldwell said. But because President Donald Trump and his supporters don’t feel he get’s fair treatment in media coverage, what other means does he have? asks Caldwell.

“With so much fake news, and it is a real thing — at the national level, at least, the media seem to be puppets in the hands of special interest groups,” Caldwell said.

And while Caldwell initially had doubts about seemingly misogynistic statements made in 2016 by then-candidate Trump, she said three years of seeing him and his administration in action has made her come around.

His handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is one example, she said.

“I think the president has responded intelligently and appropriately,” Caldwell said. “Everything started rolling pretty fast by the time we knew what the virus was.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“It was only a couple weeks between us hearing about it and everything starting to shut down.”

She said anyone who expects everything to go as planned, especially facing a global pandemic that experts still don’t fully understand, is asking far too much of any one person or group of people.

Which is why some criticisms levied by his political rivals could, and should in her estimation, be viewed as disingenuous.

“I think Democrats, especially on the socialist end of that party, I think Trump has had them worried,” Caldwell said. Democrats are using the pandemic as an opportunistic tool in an election year, she added.

“… I think if this COVID thing hadn’t started, he would have been unstoppable in the election.”

Damaging, too, she said, might be the racial and social unrest caused by the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of white law enforcement officers.

And the hurdle for Trump might not even be his own responses, Caldwell said, but the momentum of such a movement is hard to predict.

She said it seems apparent professional agitators are stoking the flames of civil unrest to a November ends, and can’t say with any certainty that what happened in Minneapolis was racially motivated.

“There are a lot of forces wanting to keep this unease rolling,” Caldwell said. “It seems pretty obvious there are some professional agitators going around trying to keep things stirred up.

“… But when a person is saying, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.’ I think that officer should have gotten off his neck.”

And of the defund police movement borne of the nationwide calls for justice?

“Nonsense. Beyond ridiculous,” Caldwell said.

“Are you going to send a social worker out in the middle of the night to a domestic disturbance or to a meth lab? The idea of defunding police is just — it’s hard for me to believe that anyone could take that seriously.”

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.