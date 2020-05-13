Several facilities in the Indiana Department of Correction have joined in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by making fabric masks for both inside the facilities and in the community. However, the facilities are starting to run out of the needed supplies.

Anyone can help by donating 100% cotton material, hair ties and elastic. The hair ties have been found to be a suitable substitute for elastic if needed since elastic is somewhat scarce right now.

The production within the correctional setting is meeting the needs of the community by producing thousands of masks for first responders, hospitals, local emergency management agencies, law enforcement agencies and others. The IDOC says it has plenty of offenders who want to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic but needs help for the production of masks to continue.

To donate items for masks, contact Jackie Storm at dstorm@idoc.in.gov or 812-398-5050, ext. 3117.