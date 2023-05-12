A contingent of 33 people attended the Vigo County School Corp. Circle of Honor program Friday to honor the late Pat Fouty, former Dixie Bee Elementary principal.
Fouty was one of 16 inductees whose accomplishments and contributions have brought honor, excellence and distinction to the district and community.
The district conducted its second Circle of Honor program at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
Others honored were LaVern Gibson; Bonnie Monaghan; Greg Bell; Clarence Hood; Jane Dabney Shackelford; Sue Secondino; Dan Gossage; Vernon Hux; Dorothy Jerse; Jerry Mansfield; Reita Sue Schnabel; Bernard Ridens; Don Moffitt; William Welch and Oscar Session.
“It’s an effort to honor a wide spectrum of people who have contributed greatly to the Vigo County School Corp.,” said Tom Balitewicz, interim superintendent. “It’s a superstar group. Without their efforts, we probably wouldn’t be where we are today as a school corporation.”
Many of Fouty’s former staff members submitted nominations for her induction, including Diana McGrath, a retired Dixie Bee teacher.
“We just could not bear not to have Mrs. Fouty in it because we think so much of her and her leadership and her caring for her faculty. It was an amazing family we had at Dixie Bee,” McGrath said.
Fouty’s daughter, Janice Kluesner, said the honor “is confirmation that she did so many great things for the students and staff at Dixie Bee. She had such love for the people she worked with,” Kluesner said.
Her mom always wanted to ensure the school reached its potential, “and she credited her teachers for that happening,” Kluesner said.
The event was an emotional one for her. “It means the world to me that she is respected, loved and we continue with that tradition,” said Kluesner, also a former Dixie Bee teacher.
Also honored was Oscar Session, who spent 35 years in education as a teacher and administrator in Detroit. “I loved every minute of it,” he said. He returned to Vigo County after his retirement.
Asked about the recognition, he said modestly, “I don’t know if I should be here,” but he’s glad to see people honored for their impact on education. “I think it’s so important … We have to do a better job with our children.”
He sat beside another honoree, Dorothy Jerse, former executive director of the Terre Haute YWCA and curator at the Vigo County Historical Society.
“I’ve always been involved in the schools, not only as a parent, but also when I worked at the museum and Y,” she said.
Greg Gibson accepted awards on behalf of his grandfather, the late LaVern Gibson, and his former North Vigo and Rose-Hulman track and cross country coach, the late Bill Welch.
“It’s exciting. I’m very proud. My grandfather was a great guy and I sure miss him. Anything to help preserve his memory and the great things he did for the community, I’m all for it,” Greg Gibson said.
At the program, LaVern Gibson was recognized in particular for endowing 240 acres of land that became the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course.
A biography states, “His vision for the land resulted in a world-class facility that has set a new standard for the sport of cross country and put our community on the map as Cross Country Town, USA.”
Greg Gibson described his grandfather as a “pull-up-the bootstraps” businessman who starting mining coal by hand and “gave me the base from which I operate today. I’m very thankful for that.”
His grandfather also “was big into education. He only went to school until he was 14, and he always wanted to help schools and was always a big contributor.”
Kelsey Terry accepted an award on behalf of her late grandfather, Vernon Hux, who founded Tri-Industries, which became a world leader in the fabrication of precision parts for aircraft engines, space satellites and missiles.
Hux also devoted his time and resources to community needs, particularly in health and education.
“He didn’t finish eighth grade and was a self-educated man and a very successful man,” Terry said. “He spent a lot of his time, talent and treasure trying to help make sure everyone else had the opportunity to get the education they desired. He didn’t have an option. He had to go to work.”
Hux was involved with Ivy Tech and Union Hospital.
Jody Secondino-Crandell accepted the award on behalf of her late mother, Sue Secondino, who farmed and also was a VCSC school bus driver for 30 years.
“My mother made sure, especially children who were less fortunate, knew the meaning of manners,” she said. “Not every household knew to say good morning, good afternoon or goodbye. She instilled that in the children who came onto the bus.”
Secondino-Crandell described a teacher who formerly rode her mom’s bus. The teacher today says good morning to each student, something she learned from Sue Secondino.
It meant a lot to Secondino-Crandell to accept the award, and she wishes her mom had been present. “I’m assuming she knows from up above,” she said.
Among those in the audience was Bob Fischer, who was part of last year’s inaugural Circle of Honor class.
“I think these people being honored today have played a vital part in progressive education in our community in multiple ways,” Fischer said. “Whether in the classroom or through community support, they have made a difference in the lives of many young people and educators.”
