Sunrise shutters its Carlisle coal mine

Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb hopes that this week's bad economic news in the county serves as a rallying cry that unites the community to move to work together for a better future. He was responding to the news that Hallador Energy has temporarily idled its Carlisle Mine, impacting 90 full-time employees, while Hoosier Energy announced its Merom Generating Station will close in 2023, impacting about 185 utility workers.