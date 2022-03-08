Sunflowers for Ukraine: Baesler's Market starts program to donate proceeds through UNICEF

As she shopped Tuesday at Baesler's Market, Kelly Barnhart bought a bouquet of sunflowers, but not just because they were bright and beautiful.
She also wanted to do her part for an important cause -- helping the children of Ukraine.
The store has initiated a Sunflower Collection, which features baked goods and sunflowers for sale, with 50% of proceeds being donated to Ukraine through UNICEF.
Barnhart has seen the news reports about the devastation in Ukraine and its impact on children. "It's horrible," she said. Some of the children are about the same age as her grandson, whom she planned to bring to Baesler's later in the day.
On the return trip, she planned to let her grandson pick something out, whether baked goods or sunflowers for a family member. "He talks about the kids in Ukraine and the Russians," she said. "They must be talking about this in school."
By Saturday, after only two days of fundraising, Baesler's had raised $500, said Kristine O'Hare, the store's marketing/communications manager.
"It's hard to see everything going on over in Ukraine, and we just felt compelled to do something and we know a lot of other people want to as well," O'Hare said. "This is an easy way for other people to join in."
A variety of bakery products are on sale - cookies, cupcakes and cookie cakes all with sunflowers made from frosting - as well as sunflower bouquets and vased arrangements.
The funds are going to UNICEF "because we know they are a reputable, charitable organization and the money will get to where it needs to go," O'Hare said.
She wasn't sure how long the fundraising effort will continue. "As long as there is a need," she said. "We'll at least do it through March and then go from there."
In memory of Eva Kor
Elementary teacher Beth Nairn of Riley, who was a close friend of Eva Kor, developed several close friendships in Poland during her many trips there with the Holocaust survivor.
With many Ukrainian refugees seeking safety in the eastern European country, Nairn decided to reach out to those contacts to see how she could help.
So far, Nairn's efforts and many generous donors have raised about $17,000 that goes directly to purchase items needed by those forced to flee their homes in Ukraine as well as those still in Ukraine. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think we'd get to this amount," she said.
Many of those benefiting are children.
The funds have been used to purchase such items as Vitamin D, first aid kits, water purification drops, children's art supplies, baby and toddler food, disposable cutlery, clothing, face masks, hygiene items and much, much more.
Nairn's contacts, Ewa Sobczyk and Agnieszka Nowak tell her what the need is, and Nairn may purchase items through Amazon Poland (the exchange rate is favorable) or funds are wired to her friends to purchase items. Some individuals have been ordering items online and having them sent directly.
Sobczyk and Nowak not only identify the need, they also distribute the items to the locations where they are needed.
"These women have been my friends for many years and I guarantee you every penny is being used appropriately and I completely trust them," Nairn wrote on social media.
Those interested in assisting can message Nairn on her Facebook page.
At least 85 friends have joined Nairn in the effort.
"All of this we do in memory of our friend, Eva Mozes Kor, who was once a child of the Holocaust. She had no one to help her escape. We will not let it be the same for children today," Nairn wrote.
Indiana State University
Indiana State University's doctor of physical therapy students are collecting monetary donations for emergency medical care in Ukraine.
They are collecting money for Razom, an organization collecting and distributing emergency medical supplies and equipment to Ukraine, which is running critically low on essential supplies.
Brittney Storms, a program faculty member, is adviser to the Student Physical Therapy Association.
Storms and the student group "want to do what we can to help those in crisis in Ukraine. What makes Ukraine close to our hearts is the spouse of one of our faculty members. She is from Ukraine and her family is still there," Storms said.
They chose RAZOM (which means 'together' in Ukrainian) because it is a non-governmental organization that focuses on providing medical care in Ukraine, specifically emergency services in times of crisis.
Storms and her husband are accepting donations through their Venmo account, @Jimmie-Storms; he is an ISU DPT faculty member.
The donation coming as a large lump sum saves RAZOM money and manpower as they then are processing one payment instead of multiple smaller ones, Storms said.
Those who prefer can donate straight to RAZOM via https://razomforukraine.org/donate/, Storms said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
