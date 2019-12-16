Sunday, Monday snowfall brings 6, 7 inches or more

Owen Conley turned 8 years old Monday, and he told his mom it was the best birthday ever.
The Sunday/Monday snow storm brought with it the gift of a Vigo County School Corp. snow day, and instead of reading, writing and math, he and his three brothers played in the snow, went sledding in Deming Park and tossed snowballs at each other.
“It’s fun to have them home, especially on [Owen’s] birthday,” said their mom, Gwen Conley, as the family admired a giant snowman near the base of the Deming Park hill. As could be expected, the park drew quite a crowd for sledding and other winter-time activities.
Also enjoying the snow were Conley’s three other sons, Brendan, age 9 and twins Patrick and Nathan, age 6.
Nearby, Kristen Eberly — a Vigo County School Corp. kindergarten teacher — took advantage of a day off and took her 2-year-old daughter, Olivia, sledding — the little girl’s first time sledding at the park. “She had a lot of fun,” Eberly said.
As of late Monday afternoon, the Vigo County School Corp. was on a two-hour delay for today, with officials planning to “reassess” the roads early this morning, according to Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
On Monday, the National Weather Service extended a winter storm warning through 7 a.m. today, with periods of moderate to heavy snow expected.
Additional snowfall accumulations of 3 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible, were expected through Monday afternoon and early this morning.
This, combined with the snow that fell Sunday, could bring storm totals in the 6- to 7-inch range, said Crystal Pettet, National Weather Service meteorologist. Some forecasts suggested higher accumulations.
Pettet anticipated the snowfall would end sometime after midnight, with just flurries continuing, and by this morning, “It should be dry.”
With heavy, wet snow falling, she said it could be difficult for roads to be cleared until the heaviest of snow had ended. Overnight temperatures were expected to be in the mid-20s, and untreated roads “will freeze,” she said.
The high today is expected to reach 30, with skies clearing later in the day, but temperatures will be getting colder as the week goes on. Wind chills could be below zero by late Wednesday and early Thursday, Pettet said.
The Sunday/Monday snowstorm caused several area school districts to cancel classes. Clay Community Schools closed, but it was an e-learning day.
By 5 p.m. Monday, Vigo County highway workers were already into their third 12-hour shift, said Dave Bennett, highway superintendent. “We’re hanging in there,” he said, with drivers continuing to plow snow and treat roads with a salt and sand mixture.
As of late Monday morning, the roads had been in pretty good shape, he said, but the next round of precipitation began soon after.
Bennett asks motorists to give the snowplows plenty of room and to stay as far back as possible.
In the 12 hours between 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday, Indiana State Police Putnamville Post had responded to 13 accidents, four with injuries; nine slide offs and eight disabled vehicles.
With more snow expected in the afternoon and through the night, Sgt. Matt Ames had the following advice for motorists. “We hope people use caution and allow extra time to get to their destination,” he said. Also, they should increase their following distance, make sure everyone is buckled up and “don’t drive while distracted.”
The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 800-261-7623.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
