Seven years after the unsolved homicide of rural Sullivan County farmer Lowell Badger in his home, Indiana State Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office continue to work the case.
They continue to seek the public's help, and a reward of about $30,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Police count Dec. 8 as the anniversary date of the slaying of the retired farmer, who was found shot to death on his bedroom floor at 10447 West County Road 350 North, where he lived alone. Police believe he was killed between 8 p.m. Dec. 7 and 9:23 a.m. Dec. 8.
A safe and television were taken from Badger's home. The safe was a light- to medium-dark gray, measuring 23 1/2 inches tall, 17 inches in depth and 17 inches wide, and was in pristine condition. It was manufactured by John D. Brush and Company. The television was a black 46” Sony Bravia LCD screen.
Detectives have investigated more than 150 tips, conducted nearly 100 interviews, and combed many areas of land and water in the Sullivan County area on foot, with aircraft, all-terrain vehicles, boats and divers.
ISP and the sheriff’s office believe someone in the community has information related to the case. If someone has fear of reporting what they know, police say they have the means to mitigate those concerns.
Anyone with information is asked to call ISP Detective Mike Taylor or 1st Sgt. Jason Fajt at the Putnamville post, 765-653-4114, or Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom or Chief Deputy Jason Bobbitt at the sheriff’s office, 812-268-4308.
Police say all tips will be investigated, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.