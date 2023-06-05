A Sunday afternoon fire displaced two adults and two children, Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry reported.
An alarm came in at 12:44 p.m. for a blaze at 1500 S. Eighth St. The structure suffered extensive damage. The fire was under control within an hour, but firefighters remained on the scene for several hours tamping down smoldering pockets.
No one was injured, but the family required relocation. The Red Cross has been contacted.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
