Sunday crash sends one to hospital

One person was airlifted to Terre Haute Regional Hospital after a Sunday crash in Vermillion County.
Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said Danny W. Miley, 55, of Universal, was ejected from his vehicle after it left the road and struck a wooden post and a tree on Hazel Bluff Road near County Road 200 East.
Deputies arriving at the scene found the vehicle on fire.
Miley was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton and then transferred to Regional Hospital.
Phelps said Miley was reported in stable condition.
The case remains under investigation. Phelps said police believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.
