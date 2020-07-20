A Terre Haute woman faces criminal charges following a Sunday crash that ruptured a natural gas line.
Kayla Sue Wilson, 23, is to appear via video today in Vigo Superior Court 5 charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
City police responded at 10:34 a.m. to a crash at 16th Street and Liberty to find a vehicle had hit a Vectren gas line and a Duke Energy utility pole. No injuries were reported.
Due to the gas leak, residents were asked to leave the area until repairs could be made. Repairs were completed before noon.
