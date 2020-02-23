Sunday accident on I-70 results in one death

An afternoon accident in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 resulted in the death of one person on Sunday.
At approximately 2:10 p.m. Sunday, traffic was slowing on the westbound lanes of I-70 near mile marker 1, Sgt. Matt Ames said.
A 2012 Volvo semi tractor-trailer driven by Sergiy Shadrin, 54, of Ontario was in the westbound lane of I-70 when he signaled his hazard lights to indicate the slowing traffic, a release from the Indiana State Police said.
Shadrin said he felt an impact at the back of his trailer and stopped. A 2011 Jeep driving directly behind the semi failed to observe the slowed traffic and ran into the rear of the tractor-trailer.
Emergency responders pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene, Ames said. The driver of the semi reported no injuries at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled for today at Regional Hospital, where the driver of the Jeep will be identified.
Both lanes were temporarily closed but the left lane of I-70 westbound opened around 45 minutes after the emergency crews arrived on scene.
Traffic was diverted at the 7-mile marker on to U.S. 40. All lanes on I-70 were opened shortly after 5 p.m.
Trooper Nicole Cheeks said traffic was slow in the area due to an earlier accident in Illinois. Traffic was being diverted at the 154 mile marker, the first exit in Illinois from the Indiana state line, the release said.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor, the release said.
Agencies responding to the accident included Indiana State Police, West Terre Haute Police Department, Sugar Creek Fire Department and the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.
