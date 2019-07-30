Summer artists display their creations

The creative works of some Terre Haute youth were on display Tuesday evening at Meadows Shopping Center in an exhibition hosted by Indiana State University’s Community School of the Arts and the 14th and Chestnut Community Center.
The artwork was the product of school-age children who attended the community center’s Summer “Rocks” Program. Via a generous donation in honor of Mildred Fortner Pendergast, the community center and school of the arts staff were, again this year, able to partner and host the Art Smart and Summer “Rocks” programs in conjunction.
The exhibit featured self portraits, modeling clay sculptures and three-dimensional displays that organizers hope sparks an “artistic something” in the children who may not otherwise have the ability to express themselves in such ways.
Community School of the Arts Director Cynthia Phillips-Sabla said she was thrilled to see the different artistic media the children chose to use and express themselves through.
“There are so many positives that come with doing art. It’s calming, it’s a stress reliever, it stresses critical thinking skills,” Phillips-Sabla said. “And a lot of times the kids in this community, or this program specifically, may not have the support they need to be creative and confident in that creativity.
“So hopefully these kids take away life skills from the program. We want to show them what they can do when they feel they have nothing, or as little as a piece of paper and a pencil.”
Marcel Nelson, a 17-year-old Terre Haute North Vigo High School student, said his self portrait made him, for the first time he can remember, sit and think about his facial features and how they’re unique to him.
“It was crazy because I had never just sat and thought about what I look like,” Nelson said. “After a while, still I didn’t know so I went to the mirror and had to sketch what I saw from there.”
And while Nelson admitted he didn’t attend the art program everyday it was offered, he said he learned a lot about self expression and stress relief from the sessions he did attend.
“The instructors really showed us that drawing or art can come out of a lot of emotions,” Nelson said. “They said we can draw angry or draw happy, really just however we felt at the time.
“But no matter how we felt, they said drawing it out and putting it on paper can help you feel better.”
The donor responsible for helping making the program possible, Garrett Pendergast, said he’s just happy to offer a different outreach tool to the community center.
“Look at some of the works here today. Some of these kids have really wonderful talent,” Pendergast said. “But if nobody awakens those talents, then we may lose that.
“If we can just awaken something artistic in some of these kids, and give them a little better life ... I mean look, that area around 14th and Chestnut there’s just not a lot around there and if weren’t for Bill Felts, I don’t know what those kids would do. I just hope to make it a little better for those kids and hopefully give them a better break in life.”
Felts, executive director of the community center, said he’s more than grateful for Pendergast’s generosity and his willingness to help others less fortunate.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
