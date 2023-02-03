Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb has decided not to seek reelection.
The incumbent Democrat in a Friday statement said, "Today, I've made the hardest decision I've faced in my life. ... I have decided that I will not be seeking reelection for a fourth term. My reasons for starting this journey are the same reasons I am choosing to go a different path — my family."
Lamb said he first ran for two reasons: to live out a childhood dream of representing the city and to be an example for his family — "to show them that a career is more than a paycheck and that at the end of the day, the world does not revolve around you, but instead the greater good of a community."
During his past three terms, Lamb said, "We've witnessed the awakening of a sleeping city who had once been forgotten. We've taken on bigger things than Sullivan has ever seen and done so with an unwavering spirit of collaboration. We've revitalized, we've progressed, we've championed our own people. ... We've done this, together. "
The mayor said the "city of Sullivan will remain forever changed because this city has lived out our city motto of taking time to care."
Friday at noon was the deadline to file for municipal primaries in Indiana. The only filing for mayor of Sullivan on the Indiana Secretary of State's website late Friday afternoon was Democrat J.D. Wilson, who filed on Friday.
Republicans may still run a candidate in the general election, should they choose, by selecting a candidate in a party caucus this summer.
