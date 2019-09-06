A Sullivan woman was injured Friday morning in a single-vehicle accident on Old U.S. 41 near Sullivan County Road 100 East.
Rachel R. Hunt, 25, was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for complaints of pain after losing control of her Honda Civic and rolling multiple times, according to a news release from Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames.
Ames said troopers and Sullivan County deputies responded at 10:33 a.m. to the crash near Paxton.
Police learned Hunt was northbound on 100 East when she lost control of her car while rounding a turn. Police said Hunt over-corrected, causing her car to leave the road.
Hunt's car rolled three times in a field before coming to rest on its top. Hunt climbed out her back window and waited for emergency crews to arrive.
Police cited Hunt for speed too fast for road conditions, no seat belt and a learner’s permit violation.
Troopers and deputies were assisted by Haddon Volunteer Township Fire Department, Carlisle Ambulance, SCAT and Morrison Wrecker Service.
