A Sullivan woman faces criminal charges of child neglect and battery in connection with an Indiana State Police investigation.
Jennifer Ballard, 30, was arrested Monday and is to appear Aug. 26 in Sullivan Circuit Court on the felony charges.
ISP began an investigation April 29 after receiving information from the Sullivan County Department of Child Services concerning allegations of battery against a child younger than 14.
Prosecutor Ann Mischler requested an arrest warrant July 29 after reviewing the case.
