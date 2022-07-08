A Sullivan County woman faces a felony charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after police said she used a broken bottle as a weapon following a verbal altercation.
Ashley L. Coffman, 37, faces a level 5 felony after an Indiana State Police investigation on July 5 determined Coffman had a verbal altercation with an individual in the city of Sullivan, according to ISP Sgt. Matt Ames.
"The altercation became physical, with Coffman using a broken bottle as a weapon," Ames stated in a release. "The individual received stab wounds, but was able to get away from Coffman, and was located by a bystander who called 911 for immediate medical care. The individual was then transported to a hospital located in Terre Haute."
After reviewing the investigation, the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Coffman. She was arrested Thursday evening without incident and was transported to the Sullivan County Jail, Ames said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.