The nonprofit Sullivan-Vigo Rural Water Corp. has been awarded a $750,000 grant that will be used to install new water lines in southern Vigo County.
The Indiana Finance Authority awarded the grant through the State Water Infrastructure Fund, which involves federal COVID funding through the American Rescue Plan.
“There were nearly 500 applicants, and they awarded 22 projects,” said Bionca Gambill, president of the Sullivan-Vigo Rural Water Corp.
The water corporation has also has made a request to Vigo County commissioners and is seeking additional funding from the county’s portion of the American Rescue Plan. The water corporation says it has a shovel-ready project.
“Our hope is that the county commissioners will see this as a viable project. Obviously, the state does,” Gambill said. “We hope they will help fund this project.”
The local share would be about $1.8 million.
In Vigo County, the water system serves Pierson, Linton and Prairie Creek townships, plus a small section of Honey Creek Township, while in Sullivan County, it serves Curry, Fairbanks and Turman townships. The nonprofit corporation, which is membership-based, serves about 900 customers, with “about 600 families in Vigo County that now have good, potable water as a result of this project,” Chris Gambill, attorney for the rural water corporation, told Vigo County commissioners in July.
While primarily a residential system, it also serves Meridian Brick, formerly Boral Bricks, and a farming company on Indiana 246.
When the project was bid in 2004, the water corporation had to cut over 20 miles of the project out of the final system because of financial constraints.
A construction plan is ready for nearly nine miles of water pipeline in Vigo County, with cost estimates about $2.5 million. The water corporation purchases water from Indiana-American Water, then distributes that water through its pipeline system.
“This would be a big boost for people in southwest Vigo County,” Bionca Gambill said.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said Friday, “I think there are several people out there we’re thinking about doing things with in regards to infrastructure ... We meet with the mayor once a month, and our next meeting is next Friday.”
County officials are still undecided about how they will use the American Rescue Plan funds “until we get clarification from the feds and state ... with how we can use it,” Switzer said.
The goal of the SWIF program, according to the IFA website, is to finance projects that protect and improve public health and water quality. The funds will be provided in the form of co-funded grants to communities.
Funds on hand, a community’s allocation of their own American Rescue Plan Act funds, or a State Revolving Fund loan may be used to co-fund an awarded SWIF grant.
