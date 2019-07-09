Women suffering from alcohol and drug abuse will soon have a new recovery option in Sullivan as organizers of Ruth House unveiled their new treatment home on Tuesday.
Ruth House opens July 15 and will accommodate up to 10 women wanting a chance at recovery through a structured, faith-based program.
Based on the Clean Lifestyle is Freedom Forever program used in Indiana’s prisons, Ruth House’s programming aims to reshape an addict’s decision-making process and teach them valuable life skills. The program can last anywhere between nine months and two years.
Ruth House Executive Director Peggy Poe said she knows first hand how valuable, but difficult, the program can be.
“The biggest problem people face in recovery is not sticking with it and not having the right support system,” Poe said. “Our program will be very structured and won’t offer as much free time as early as many other programs do.”
Poe said she knows the road these women will travel all too well and had struggled with addition for years before things came to a head in 2013. Poe was arrested in Greene county on various charges relating to methamphetamine and faced more than a decade in prison.
Poe said she couldn’t stomach the idea of both spending a significant part of her life behind bars and losing her daughter to an addiction that caused her nothing but grief.
She started attending drug and alcohol abuse classes while in the Greene County jail.
She impressed her drug and alcohol class instructor so much the instructor petitioned the court to allow Poe work release.
All Poe did after that was complete extensive drug and alcohol classes, participate in personal, family counseling and parenting classes, earned an Alcohol and Drug Treatment Specialist diploma with honors and became an Indiana certified recovery specialist and community health worker.
“It was so rewarding for me once I started changing my life and accomplishing things for myself,” Poe said. “So I just want to pass along those lessons I learned to other women who may be struggling and let them know that life is so much better when you wake up in the morning knowing it’s going to be a good day.”
Joan Bethell, Ruth House launch coordinator, said addiction seems to have gripped both Sullivan and Greene counties harder than it has other West Central Indiana communities.
She said it was with that idea that Ruth House was founded and is glad folks are stepping up and helping in communities where the help is most needed.
“Every single person has intrinsic value, and it is our desire to help those women who are ready to abandon their old lifestyle, which is destructive, and to let go of those old habit and those old relationships,” Bethell said.
“We will help them realize their value, their purpose and their potential.”
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
