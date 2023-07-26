The Sullivan County Long-Term Tornado Recovery Coalition will host a series of forums for tornado survivors impacted by the March 31 tornado.
The forums will be hosted by Mayor Clint Lamb and the recently appointed volunteer director of the coalition, Richard Payonk.
Three sessions have been scheduled so that as many survivors as possible may attend. All will be in council chambers at the new City Hall, 110 N. Main St., Sullivan. They will be at 11 a.m. July 29, noon July 31 and 7 p.m. July 31.
Lamb and Payonk will listen and respond to the concerns and questions and provide an update on the Help Sullivan Recover fund that has been donated by Wabash Valley community members and businesses.
Also, case managers will be available to connect with survivors to begin the process for accessing potential assistance, the coalition said in a news release.
"There are some great community volunteers working quietly behind the scenes to build a solid base for the recovery work that will occur over the next year or more," Payonk said. "But we also know the community has questions, so we hope many of the survivors who are starting to rebuild their lives and homes will come, share, and learn how the process will work moving forward.”
While the sessions are intended for tornado survivors, they are also open to the public.
The coalition is a program of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. For more information, see the Sullivan County Long-Term Tornado Recovery Coalition page on Facebook.
