The city of Sullivan will resume sanitary sewer disconnections for delinquent customers.
On March 19, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb declared that all essential services including gas and electric utilities, broadband, telecommunication, water and wastewater services were prohibited from discontinuing services. This allowed for a grace period during the COVID-19 shutdown.
While the governor’s executive order expired in August, the city of Sullivan continued to work with delinquent customers and did not disconnect service.
However, the time has come that the city can no longer extend this grace period, the city said in a news release. Therefore, the city will resume sanitary sewer disconnections, and residents who have unpaid balances may be subject to disconnection effective immediately.
The clerk treasurer’s office has been reaching out to customers by phone and by mail. Citizens of Sullivan with questions about sewer disconnection can call City Hall at 812-268-6077.
