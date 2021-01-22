Sullivan sheriff's office gets new K-9

A new canine officer has joined the ranks at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office thanks to local donations.
K9 Ace, a 9-month-old Belgian Malinois, will partner with Deputy Justin Copeland, who was a canine handler at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility prior to joining the sheriff's department in 2017.
Sheriff Clark Cottom said adding a canine to his department will be an asset. Additional expenses will be mostly offset by donations from the community.
Some of the expenses include the purchase of Ace, training, housing, safety equipment and vehicle setup. There also will be continued costs like vet visits, food and medication.
K9 Ace and Copeland recently started training together at CK-9 Kennels and Training in Vigo County.
Ace will be trained on obedience, search and rescue, narcotics detection, article searches and felony apprehension.
Ace and Copeland will graduate canine school by early summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.