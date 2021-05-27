The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has recently undergone numerous upgrades to its computer systems, including an online site to provide information about jail inmates.
Sheriff Clark Cottom applied last fall for computer upgrade funds available through the C.A.R.E.S. Act.
The public can now find out information online concerning current and past arrestees and inmates.
Cottom said this will keep the public better informed, and should reduce the number of phone calls the jail receives on a daily basis.
The Sullivan County Jail has 54 beds and maintains a daily average of 50 inmates. To prevent overcrowding, and costly litigation, another 45 Sullivan County inmates are currently being housed in neighboring facilities.
All of those inmates can be looked up by using the new online features.
To find out information on a Sullivan County inmate, go online to https://omsweb.public-safety-cloud.com/jtclientweb/jailtracker/index/Sullivan_County_IN
