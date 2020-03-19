Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom has announced precautionary measures taken by his office during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Effective today, the sheriff’s office is limiting access to its building for important matters only and necessary business. Anyone unsure of the importance of their situation should call the office at 812-268-4308.
There will be no change to the handling of emergency and urgent matters. Deputies will respond to all emergency and high priority calls as in the past.
As of now, deputies will continue to respond to non-emergency calls that require the physical presence of an officer. Cottom notes officers may be wearing latex gloves, offering no handshakes, will likely be maintaining a safe interview distance, and may request to communicate in open-air locations such as outdoors or porches.
At this time, non-emergency calls that do not require the physical presence of an officer will be handled by the officer over the telephone.
Since all Indiana license branches conduct title checks, citizens will need to obtain their title or VIN checks at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Crash reports will only be available online at www.buycrash.com. Copies of incident reports will be emailed upon request. To request a copy of an incident report, email reports@sullivancounty.in.gov Make certain to include your name, date of incident, type and location of incident.
The handgun permit application process begins online https://www.in.gov/isp/firearms.htm Fingerprinting for handgun permits is no longer done at the sheriff’s office. Call 877-472-6917 to be fingerprinted. After completing those two steps, call the sheriff’s office at 812-268-4308 for further instructions.
All Tax Warrants should be paid online at www.indianawarrants.com using the “credit card code” from the notification letter. Anyone needing a “credit card code” should call the sheriff’s office at 812-268-4308.
All lobby kiosk visitation has been suspended. Family may visit with inmates from home via video visitation. For video visits go to www.jailfunds.com
Placing funds on an inmate's commissary account should be done at www.jailfunds.com The lobby ATM will remain open for deposits.
Placing funds on an inmate’s phone account should be done at www.inmatesales.com The lobby ATM will remain open for deposits.
The Sullivan County Courts and Jail will be exercise video arraignment procedures. While some court proceedings require the presence of the defendant, public access to the courtrooms may be limited at the court's discretion.
