The city of Sullivan on Thursday announced it had settled a lawsuit with the provider of its wastewater operations.
In a news release, the city said it has settled its lawsuit against Floyd-Hunter Environmental LLP for $325,000.
According to the city, it and Floyd-Hunter had ongoing contractual agreements since 2006 for operation and maintenance of Sullivan’s wastewater treatment plant, gravity sewer collection lines and sewage lift stations.
The city claimed breach of contract and negligent services that it said resulted in violations from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, which the city had to remedy.
The city had to expend "significant funds" to repair and maintain those assets, said Mayor Clint Lamb.
“We are very glad to finally have a positive resolution as we continue to move forward,” Lamb said. He called the improvements made "necessary in attracting future commercial and residential development.”
The Tribune-Star has left a message with Floyd-Hunter Environmental seeking comment.
