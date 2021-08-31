During an emergency meeting Monday, the Southwest School Corp. board approved a mask mandate for all students and staff beginning Tuesday.
"All students and staff will be required to wear masks inside school buildings except for eating, drinking, and during strenuous activity. Masking is already required on school buses per a federal mandate. This mandate will be reevaluated every two weeks," Superintendent Chris Stitzle wrote in a communication to parents and staff.
The mask mandate is an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 with a focus on keeping children in school, Stitzle stated.
"As you know, Sullivan County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. Southwest School Corp. has also seen an increase in the number of staff and student absences related to COVID-19 in these first three weeks of school," he wrote.
Indiana Department of Health and CDC guidelines will be used in an effort to reduce the number of quarantined students who are missing instruction through contact tracing, he said. An individual may not need to quarantine if masks are properly worn and social distancing is properly followed while in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Any student or staff currently in quarantine will need to complete it before returning to school.
The school corporation will provide each student a mask.
"Our school nurses and administrators will continue to determine whether an individual may remain at school or must quarantine," Stitzle stated. "The decision of our school healthcare professionals will be upheld by administration."
He also wrote, "Our priority is and will continue to be the health and safety of our students and staff. We appreciate your patience and understanding during these challenging times."
