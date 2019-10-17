The city of Sullivan today announced its emergency evacuation for the 12 North Court Street block has been lifted.
On Wednesday morning, the three-story building immediately south of Sullivan City Hall -- 12 North Court Street, former home of the Bodine Law Office -- showed unexpected structural degradation. The main concern of the evacuation was not only the building, but a shallow gas line exposed in the alley way.
The city's evacuation order directly affected City Hall, Sullivan County Corrections, Followell Real Estate, Followell Law, Paws & Claws, and Toys Auto Parts (NAPA).
With the exception of City Hall, they've all resumed normal operations, the city said in a news release. Sullivan City Hall has been temporarily moved to 32 North Washington Street, upstairs at Innovate Sullivan. City business will restart at City Hall at 8 a.m. Monday.
A forensic engineer checked out the damaged building and the gas line on Thursday morning, giving the city a sense of security regarding lifting the evacuation.
The city also has met with Ohio Valley Gas Corp. and Misco Enterprises. Metal mats have been delivered and secured in the alley to protect from any falling debris. Although the most significant degradation of the building has passed, any debris that falls will hit the metal mats and avoid any damage, the city said.
Mayor Clint Lamb said he and other city officials have been working with structural engineers with the hopes of saving 12 North Court.
“Although historic preservation is a priority for the City, public safety and well-being is always of utmost importance,” Lamb said. “We appreciate our partnerships with Misco and Ohio Valley Gas Corporation to negate this situation and secure the ground. We also appreciate the patience and understanding of our citizens throughout this ordeal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.