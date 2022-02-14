Sullivan pool project awarded nearly $368K

The city of Sullivan has been awarded nearly $368,000 for the continued effort to revitalize the city pool.
The grant from from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks will support the new pool deck, combined pool house and concession stand, aquatic feature and wading pool.
"Our community has had a vision to restore a piece of our city’s history and entertainment, and this award puts us even closer," Mayor Clint Lamb said.
The city and its parks board have launched Splash Sullivan, a fundraising and marketing campaign dedicated to raising funds for the pool, which is projected to open this coming summer.
Fundraising, community events, and grant efforts continue. To donate, visit https://wvcf.org/sullivancitypool/ or to discuss potential fundraising, contact Jamie Woodruff at jamie.woodruff@cityofsullivan.in.gov.
