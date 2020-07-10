Norman L. Parnell, 50, of Sullivan, pleaded guilty Friday in Sullivan County Circuit Court to three counts of voyeurism, according to Indiana State Police.
Judge Robert E. Hunley II accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Parnell to three years, with one year and ninety days to be served in jail and ninety days to be served on work release. All victims involved in the case consented to the terms of the plea agreement, police said.
Indiana State Police, with assistance from Sullivan city police, investigated. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Smith-Mischler prosecuted.
Sullivan police received a complaint on April 18, 2019, from a female customer at a tanning salon located in Sullivan. She said a video was being taken of her by a cell phone located in a vent in the tanning room.
Police said that because of the necessity of obtaining warrants, gathering forensic evidence and identifying all victims, the investigation became prolonged. Parnell was arrested June 12, 2019, and posted bond.
