A Sullivan man was injured about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he drove into the rear of farm machinery on U.S. 41 near Pimento Circle in southern Vigo County.
Kenneth Tucker, 56, was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police.
Tucker was driving north when he failed to see a farm tractor pulling a planter, Ames said.
The driver of the tractor – Frank Miklozek, 44, of Lewis – was not injured.
