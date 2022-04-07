A Sullivan man faces child pornography charges after his arrest Thursday.
Justin Falconberry, 41, was booked into Sullivan County Jail on one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography, both as Level 5 felonies, Indiana State Police said in a news release.
An investigation by state police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began in November of 2021 when a cyber tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
That tip, along with an extensive investigation by Master Trooper Kevin Getz of the ICAC Unit, resulted in search warrants being served at the home of Falconberry.
Getz was assisted by investigators from the ICAC Task Force and the ISP Putnamville and Bloomington districts.
Anyone with information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website at www.missingkids.com/home and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.