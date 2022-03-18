Sullivan man arrested on child porn charge

A Sullivan man faces a criminal charge of possessing child pornography resulting from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Nathaniel A. Privette, 24, was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on Thursday after a search warrant was served at his residence on St. Clair Street in Sullivan.
The investigation by the Indiana State Police Putnamville District and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led to the Level 5 felony charge filed in Sullivan Superior Court.
Anyone with information on crimes against children should call local police or visit the NCMEC website at www.missingkids.com/home to find the link to make a CyberTipline report.
