Sullivan man arrested in connection with child solicitation case

A Sullivan man has been arrested in connection with an allegation of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Anterio H. Martin, 39, was arrested this morning by Sullivan County Sheriff's deputies on a warrant for child solicitation, a Level 5 felony, and sexual battery, a Level 6 felony.
Indiana State Police at Putnamville initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information April 10 from the Shelburn Town Marshal about allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.
After reviewing the investigation, Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Smith-Mischler requested an arrest warrant for Martin.
Martin is being held in the Sullivan County Jail with bond set at $23,000 with 10 percent allowed.
