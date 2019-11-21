Sullivan man accused of fleeing from police

A Sullivan man was jailed Wednesday after fleeing police on all-terrain vehicle, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
Ryan R. Wilson, 34, was traveling on Sullivan County Road 350 East near County Road 350 South about 10:30 a.m. without registration when spotted by a deputy, Sheriff Clark Cottom said in a news release.
Wilson fled an attempted stop and drove away for about half a mile and then turned off into a farm field. He was arrested without further incident when his ATV malfunctioned and died, Cottom said.
Wilson was booked into Sullivan County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended (prior), a Class A misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $12,000, with 10% posting disallowed because Wilson was out on bond on a similar case, the sheriff said.
