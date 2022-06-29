The outlook for walleye and saugeye fishing looks good for upcoming years after a total of 28.3 million walleye fry, 529,404 walleye fingerlings, and 101,800 saugeye were at various locations, including Sullivan Lake, around Indiana this spring.
Stocking for these species is scheduled annually because they don’t reproduce naturally in most locations.
Fry were stocked at the end of April, while walleye and hybrid walleye fingerlings were stocked at the end of May and early this month. Typically, walleye and hybrid walleye will reach 14 inches two years after being stocked and 16 inches after three years.
Because this year was successful for egg collection, hatching rates for fry, and fingerling production, hatchery staff and biologists were able to fully stock all requested locations, including a few that were on the surplus list.
These lakes, with their counties in parentheses, were stocked as follows:
Walleye fry were stocked at Bass (Starke), Brookville (Franklin and Union), Eagle Creek (Marion), Mississinewa (Wabash), Monroe (Brown and Monroe), and Patoka (Orange, Dubois, and Crawford).
Walleye fingerlings were stocked at Cagles Mill (Owen and Putnam), Freeman (Carroll), Kokomo Reservoir (Howard), Lake of the Woods (Marshall), Pike (Kosciusko), Prairie Creek Reservoir (Delaware), Shafer (White), Summit (Henry), and Oakdale Dam on Tippecanoe River (Carroll).
Saugeye fingerlings were stocked at Glenn Flint (Putnam), Huntingburg (Dubois), Koteewi Park (Hamilton), and Sullivan (Sullivan).
The statewide bag limit for walleye, sauger, and saugeye is six fish per day in combination. For walleye, the minimum size limit is 14 inches for waters south of Indiana 26 and 16 inches for waters north of Indiana 26. There is generally no size limit on saugeye or sauger, although at Sullivan Lake (Sullivan) the minimum size limit is 14 inches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.