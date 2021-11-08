The Sullivan Housing Authority has been awarded a $250,000 grant to be used to improve security at SHA properties.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the grant in September. It will will be used primarily to replace doors and frames on the 46 housing units at Sullivan Manor.
New doorknobs and locks will benefit tenants in multiple ways, SHA Executive Director Toni Anderson said in a news release.
“It’s a safety concern, because kids can get out,” she said, explaining that the type of doorknob and lock presently in place is easy for toddlers and young children to operate. The new doors will feature a deadbolt lock.
Another advantage to the new locks is that residents will have to use a key to lock the door behind them when they leave. That should prevent them from leaving their key inside the apartment and locking themselves out, Anderson said. That should reduce the number of after-hours calls to SHA maintenance workers to go out and unlock tenants’ doors, and it should mean fewer lockout fees for residents.
The remainder of the money will go toward security cameras for all four sites. In addition to Sullivan Manor, the SHA manages Sunrise Towers, Court Plaza and Parkview Terrace.
