In order to safely screen and treat patients with respiratory-related symptoms during the COVID-19 outbreak, Sullivan County Community Hospital will open a temporary respiratory clinic location at the QuickCare Clinic at the east end of the hospital.
Walk-in patients will not be seen at QuickCare until further notice, the hospital said Thursday in a news release.
Beginning Monday, April 13, a screening station, located outside the QuickCare clinic, will be open to evaluate patients presenting with respiratory-related symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, and fever. Appropriate respiratory cases will be seen in the QuickCare clinic or directed to an appropriate care site.
“Our main concern during this crisis is to keep our patients, staff, and providers as safe as possible. It’s important we evaluate patients with respiratory symptoms in areas separate from patients who require non-respiratory illness attention,” said hospital CEO Michelle Franklin.
Patients should call 812-268-3318 for clinical screening and for further direction before visiting the respiratory clinic.
The clinic's hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday; 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m Tuesday and Wednesday; 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The clinic will be closed on Sundays.
SCCH also announced:
• Regular patients of Lakeside Family Medical and Family Practice Associates with respiratory symptoms must call the office for clinical screening and then will be directed to the temporary respiratory clinic.
• Family Practice Associates and Lakeside Family Medical is offering well and non-respiratory sick visits Monday through Friday in the afternoons only. Call 812- 268-3811 for appointments.
• For the safety of patients and staff, the SCCH Women’s Clinic, SCCH Pain Management, and Dr. Nancy Stirling’s offices will be temporarily housed at Family Practice Associates, 2229 Mary Sherman Drive, Sullivan, beginning Monday, April 13.
• Family Practice Associates will offer walk-in visits for non-respiratory symptoms only on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, contact Leslie Lentz at 812-268-4311, ext. 2362 or email at leslie.lentz@schosp.com
