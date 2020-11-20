Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 testing results in Sullivan County, Sullivan County Community Hospital has announced it is taking the following COVID-19 related safety precautions effective today (Friday, Nov. 20).
• Waiting rooms in all SCCH clinics will be closed. Patients are asked to call the provider’s office when they arrive and wait in their vehicles.
• A no visitors policy goes into effect for the hospital.
• No visitors will be allowed for outpatient services.
• No visitors will be allowed for inpatient/observation stays.
• No visitors will be allowed on the COVID unit.
• One visitor (must be the same visitor) may be allowed for a delivery in OB. One visitor will be allowed to accompany a pediatric patient or a patient with a mental (including dementia), physical, or developmental disability. Two visitors will be allowed in an end-of-life situation.
• SCCH will no longer be a collection/testing site for pre-operative COVID-19 testing.
• Each patient and visitor who is permitted entrance will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering any facility. If symptoms are present, the visitor will be denied entry.
• Patients and visitors are required to wear a mask at all times; no exceptions. All patients and visitors must sanitize their hands at each service site.
