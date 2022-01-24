Sullivan Greenway System expands

The city of Sullivan on Monday broke ground on a significant addition to the Sullivan Greenway System – Lover’s Lane Loop.
More than $1 million in funding provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation has allowed the city to expand the system to the historic Lover’s Lane.
The greenway system is an evolving outdoor trail system within the city. The goal is to promote connectivity, walkability, health/wellness and outdoor recreation for Sullivan residents and visitors, the city said in a news release.
“The Sully” always leads to downtown Sullivan, ultimately boosting economic vitality for local businesses and organizations, according to the city. The connection of the Sully to Lover’s Lane Loop is the next step in the overall big picture.
“By connecting our historic Lover’s Lane to the Sully, we’re not only enhancing our walkability, but we’re also connecting downtown Sullivan to the Sullivan’s Historic Carnegie Library,” Mayor Clint Lamb said.
“There are so many essential benefits of having a walkable city. Connecting our library, which sits right outside of Lover’s Lane, also brings walkable access to a source of education and resources for both kids and adults."
Lover’s Lane pays homage to a historical and prominent outdoor sidewalk. The path is not lined by any streets, and instead cuts down the middle of a block. In the early 1900’s, a local doctor, Dr. Crowder, self-funded a sidewalk to connect his house to the city’s first hospital, where he worked.
Over the years, the name “Lover’s Lane” was adopted by locals.
The concept for the Lover’s Lane connection was conceived in 2014. The City applied for INDOT funding in 2017 and was awarded in 2018. Construction will begin after the bidding process.
The Lover’s Lane segment will extend north to Washington Street, continue east to the intersection of Section and Washington streets and continue two more blocks east to Main Street to the north side of the downtown square. The connection is expected to be completed by May 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.