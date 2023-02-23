The city of Sullivan announced Thursday it has received a $500,000 community development block grant from the state's Office of Community and Rural Affairs to help it build a new fire station.
A new five-bay fire station at 801 N. Broad St. will will replace the city's current aging facility on North Court Street, the city said in a news release.
“Public safety is a priority," said Mayor Clinton Lamb. "...With the recent movement of the Sullivan City Police Department, this new fire station is an important step in helping us continue this mission. We thank the lieutenant governor and OCRA for supporting this effort.”
The current fire station, which is in the former City Hall at 32 N. Court Street, is in an old IGA grocery store building.
While both City Hall and the fire department have used that building for decades, it was not truly not supportive of either function, the city says. City Hall recently moved into new quarters at at 110 North Main Street.
The Sullivan City Fire Department is responsible for fire protection services in the city of Sullivan and Hamilton Township. It also provides long-term contracts for mutual aid with eight other fire departments within Sullivan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.