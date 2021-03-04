The city of Sullivan has been awarded $2.6 million in federal funding for the Sully Greenway Trail System.
The grant comes from U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration funds.
The Sullivan project’s components include an addition to the Sully trail connecting Downtown Sullivan along South Main Street from Jackson Street to Sullivan City Park.
“The City has continuously sought every dollar available to continue the revitalization and betterment of our community,” Mayor Clint Lamb said in a news release. “We are grateful for INDOT for believing in our city’s vision as we continue to invest in the economic and emotion wellness of our current and future citizens.”
This project is set to be bid during the fiscal year beginning July 2025 with a projected completion date in 2026.
“Our community has looked backwards for far too long. Long-term future planning is a focus of the city’s administration,” Lamb said. “Our efforts are not simply focused on today but are devoted to ensuring the sustainability of the city of Sullivan is established for tomorrow. This is so much more than just our administration’s project. ... What we have been awarded today will set us up for success for many, many years.”
Other trail projects the city is actively pursuing include the West Washington Trail that will run along West Washington Street from Center Ridge Cemetery to Wolfenberger Street; Lover’s Lane reaching the Sullivan County Public Library along Jackson Street; Sullivan Lake Trail, and the City Park Trail.
Every pathway is designed to provide safe means of pedestrian travel. All trails lead to Downtown Sullivan while encouraging outdoor recreation.
