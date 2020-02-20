On Feb. 28, Sullivan FFA members and their tractors will be cruising around the square — a tradition that began in the 1960s.
The tractor drive is a part of the chapter’s celebration of National FFA Week, Feb. 22-29, a week of celebration that marks the birthday of George Washington and commemorates various attributes that made President Washington the “Father of Our Nation” — leader, servant, patriot and agriculturalist.
On Feb. 28, several Sullivan FFA members will drive their tractors to school. About 2:15 p.m., these students will leave Sullivan High School and parade down Section Street and around the square.
The 50-plus year tradition is a community favorite, with community members lining the streets around the square to watch Sullivan FFA members promote production agriculture and its importance in the community.
“It’s one of the activities that the students and community look forward to every year,” said Sullivan FFA Advisor Jeff Miller. “There are only a few of these left in the state.”
The Sullivan FFA chapter recently earned a National FFA 3-Star Chapter award and is ranked among the top 10 FFA chapters in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.